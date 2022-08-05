Uttarakhand tourism department to develop 'Modi circuit' at Corbett Tiger Reserve

The Uttarakhand tourism department is working on a plan to develop a "Modi circuit" at the Corbett Tiger Reserve. The idea of developing a "Modi circuit" in the tiger reserve first came to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj during a trip to Croatia, where a "Game of Thrones tour circuit" has been developed for tourists, covering the locations where the popular television series was shot.
What's the Modi circuit all about?
- The circuit will cover the places visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while shooting for a television programme in 2019.
- PM Modi had undertaken a slew of adventure activities while shooting for an episode of "Man vs Wild", hosted by Bear Grylls on the Discovery channel.
- During the shoot, Modi and Grylls crossed the Kosi river on a makeshift raft and walked through a tiger trail, with the prime minister holding a spear in his hand.
- The "Modi circuit" is expected to further boost tourism at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, which is already a popular tourist destination.
- The spots inside the reserve visited by PM Modi and Grylls during the shoot are being identified.