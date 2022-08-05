Uttarakhand tourism department to develop 'Modi circuit' at Corbett Tiger Reserve

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB 'Modi circuit' at Corbett Tiger Reserve

The Uttarakhand tourism department is working on a plan to develop a "Modi circuit" at the Corbett Tiger Reserve. The idea of developing a "Modi circuit" in the tiger reserve first came to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj during a trip to Croatia, where a "Game of Thrones tour circuit" has been developed for tourists, covering the locations where the popular television series was shot.

What's the Modi circuit all about?

The circuit will cover the places visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while shooting for a television programme in 2019. PM Modi had undertaken a slew of adventure activities while shooting for an episode of "Man vs Wild", hosted by Bear Grylls on the Discovery channel. During the shoot, Modi and Grylls crossed the Kosi river on a makeshift raft and walked through a tiger trail, with the prime minister holding a spear in his hand. The "Modi circuit" is expected to further boost tourism at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, which is already a popular tourist destination. The spots inside the reserve visited by PM Modi and Grylls during the shoot are being identified.

