Monday, July 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Uttarakhand: Udham Singh Nagar admin announces total lockdown in Nagar Nigam Rudrapur, adjacent rural areas

Uttarakhand: Udham Singh Nagar admin announces total lockdown in Nagar Nigam Rudrapur, adjacent rural areas

Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar administration has announced a total lockdown in Nagar Nigam Rudrapur area and adjacent rural areas in wake of the coronavirus crisis. These include Phool Bagh, Chhatarpur, Matkota, Bindu Khera, Bhamraula, and Loharri from 12 am tonight till 12 am on July 16.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2020 22:07 IST
FILE
Image Source : PTI

FILE

Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar administration has announced a total lockdown in Nagar Nigam Rudrapur area and adjacent rural areas in wake of the coronavirus crisis. These include Phool Bagh, Chhatarpur, Matkota, Bindu Khera, Bhamraula, and Loharri from 12 am tonight till 12 am on July 16.

Essential services and items like milk, fruits, and vegetables will be home delivered during the lockdown period. Movement of people will be allowed only for medical emergencies. All government hospitals and medical stores registered at the office of CMHO, Udham Singh Nagar district will be allowed to open.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X