Uttarakhand: Udham Singh Nagar admin announces total lockdown in Nagar Nigam Rudrapur, adjacent rural areas

Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar administration has announced a total lockdown in Nagar Nigam Rudrapur area and adjacent rural areas in wake of the coronavirus crisis. These include Phool Bagh, Chhatarpur, Matkota, Bindu Khera, Bhamraula, and Loharri from 12 am tonight till 12 am on July 16.

Essential services and items like milk, fruits, and vegetables will be home delivered during the lockdown period. Movement of people will be allowed only for medical emergencies. All government hospitals and medical stores registered at the office of CMHO, Udham Singh Nagar district will be allowed to open.

