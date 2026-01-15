Uttarakhand tops NITI Aayog's 2024 Export Preparedness Index, CM Dhami hails historic achievement CM Pushkar Dhami congratulated Uttarakhand residents on the state's top ranking, hailing it as a proud achievement reflecting industry-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, and dedicated export promotion initiatives.

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand secured the top position among small states in the NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024, highlighting its robust export-oriented policies, improved business environment, and strong infrastructure. This milestone positions the state as a leader in driving economic growth through international trade.

CM Dhami hails historic achievement

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated residents, calling the ranking a matter of pride and a testament to industry-friendly policies, infrastructure development, and sustained export promotion efforts. He emphasised ambitions to globalise unique district products, boosting employment and strengthening the economy.

Uttarakhand's export milestone amid tourism boom

Uttarakhand welcomes tourists and devotees year-round while consistently setting new benchmarks in exports. Securing the top spot among small states in NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index-2024 proves the state's rapid progress on the development path.

Pushkar Dhami criticises Congress party

CM Dhami said, "During Congress rule, vote-bank politics tampered with Devbhoomi's identity, leading voters to repeatedly oust them for this unforgivable offense."

BJP's development vision

CM added, "Full confidence exists that the double-engine government's historic development works will earn public approval again. In 2027, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will complete a hat-trick of victories.

Export Index significance

The NITI Aayog report underscores exports as a key economic engine, earning foreign exchange, enhancing global value chain integration, and narrowing trade deficits. Uttarakhand's lead opens doors for fresh investments and industrial expansion.