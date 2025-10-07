Uttarakhand to scrap Madrasa Board as governor clears Bill: What's behind move and why it matters Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country to dismantle its madrasa board. As per a press release from the CM office, the Bill was part of the government's efforts to bring minority institutions into the mainstream and ensure quality education in them.

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Monday approved Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill, 2025 in a bid to integrate minority educational institutions into the mainstream education system. Once implemented, the move will abolish the Madrasa Board and all madrasas operating in the state will be required to obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority and affiliate with the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed Governor Singh for approving the Bill, asserting that the new law will make the state education system transparent, accountable and qualitative.

“With the approval of the Honorable Governor, the path for this bill to become law has now been paved. Under this law, an authority will be established for the education system of minority communities, which will handle the task of granting recognition to minority educational institutions. Additionally, after the implementation of this bill, minority educational institutions such as madrasas will be required to obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Education Board,” Dhami posted on X.

Uttarakhand to become first state to dismantle Madrasa Board

Once the Bill gets nod from the state assembly, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country to dismantle its madrasa board. As per a press release from the CM office, the Bill was part of the government's efforts to bring minority institutions into the mainstream education framework and ensure quality education into them.

Minority schools to adopt NCF and NEP 2020

Hailing the initiative, CM Dhami announced that starting from the academic session in July 2026, all minority schools will adopt the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and the New Education Policy (NEP 2020). CM Dhami emphasised that the government aims to ensure that every child in the state, regardless of their class or community, progresses with equal education and equal opportunities.

New Minority Education Authority to be established

Under this new law, an authority will be established specifically to oversee the education system of minority communities. This authority will be responsible for granting recognition to minority educational institutions.

Controversy over abolition of Madrasa Board

The decision has attracted criticism from Muslim groups, with several alleging that the government was targeting minorities. Several Muslim leaders said it was interference in their religious matters.