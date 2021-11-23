Wednesday, November 24, 2021
     
Uttarakhand gives nod to raise honorarium of female cooks in govt schools

According to the government, the honorarium has been raised to Rs 3,000 per month from Rs 2,000 per month. It has also increased the salary of PRD jawans to Rs 2100 per month.

New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2021 23:47 IST
Uttarakhand cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to raise the honorarium of female cooks working in the government schools.

According to the government, the honorarium has been raised to Rs 3,000 per month from Rs 2,000 per month. It has also increased the salary of PRD jawans to Rs 2100 per month.

Earilier, Union Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs 22.5 crore to Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat as financial assistance for disaster-hit people in the state.

The amount was collected from seven power PSUs, including the NTPC and the NHPC, under their corporate social responsibility, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who virtually attended the programme, thanked the Union minister for the gesture.

Incessant rainfall for three days from October 17-19 destroyed houses and triggered landslides in Uttarakhand, killing more than 70 people besides damaging roads and bridges.

Thanking the Centre for providing three helicopters to the state immediately after the disaster, Dhami said they had helped in saving the lives of more than 500 people after the calamity.

