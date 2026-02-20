Uttarakhand: Tensions rise in Joshimath over alleged use of government building for namaz | Video

Joshimath (Uttarakhand):

Tensions have flared in the hill town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand after members of the Muslim community began offering namaz inside a government building reportedly without official permission. The building has reportedly been allotted by the local municipality to the Sports Department and was proposed to be developed as a table tennis facility, according to local residents. However, over the past several days, the premises have allegedly been used for congregational prayers, with the number of worshippers said to be increasing steadily.

Several videos in this regard have been making the rounds across social media platforms.

Locals object to religious prayers

Residents have objected to the use of the government property for religious purposes, maintaining that the space was earmarked exclusively for sports-related activities. They claim that the municipality had clearly conveyed that the building should not be used for offering namaz. Locals said that allowing prayers (namaz) to be offered on any government land or in government buildings was illegal.

Hindu groups submit memorandum

Locals have stated that they will continue to oppose the use of the premises for prayers. Hindu groups in the region have also submitted a memorandum to the authorities in this regard.

Reacting over the pandemonium, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said the issue was now solved and action was taken on the memorandum submitted by the Hindu organisations to the administration.

About Joshimath town

Joshimath, also known as Jyotirmath, is a historic hill town in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. It is an important Hindu pilgrimage center and one of the four monasteries established by Adi Shankaracharya. The town serves as the winter seat of the deity from Badrinath Temple and a gateway to Auli, the Valley of Flowers, and Hemkund Sahib. Surrounded by Himalayan peaks, Joshimath is known for its religious significance and scenic beauty, though it has recently faced land subsidence concerns due to environmental and developmental pressures.