Uttarakhand: Student issue bomb threat in his Rudrapur school to evade exam, prompts search Op

Rudrapur:

A 14-year-old student from Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur has been accused of sending a fake bomb threat to his school, hoping it would be shut down, PTI reported. The threat was sent to the school, located on Nainital Road, via email.

The police were informed about the threat and a comprehensive search operation was launched in the school campus. However, no suspicious items were found and the police later confirmed it was a false alarm.

Concerned parents make beeline to school

The threat caused panic among local residents. Concerned parents rushed to the school to pick up their children.

School authorities soon identified the student behind the email and handed him over to the police. After a counseling session, the boy was released into the custody of his parents.

Student hadn’t prepared for exam

Indrapreet Brar, secretary of the school’s management committee, said the student admitted he made the threat because he hadn’t prepared for his exams and wanted the school to close.

Praveen Singh Koshyari, head of the Bajpur police station, confirmed that while the threat seemed serious at first, it was ultimately a hoax.

Student shot at teacher after being slapped

Earlier on Wednesday, a Class 9 student shot at his teacher in Uttarakhand's Kashipur as he was angry over being scolded and slapped. The seriously injured teacher is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police reported that the accused, identified as Samarath Bajwa, concealed a pistol inside the lunchbox he had brought with him. Bajwa was apprehended by staff members while he was trying to escape.

Gagandeep Singh Kohli, a Physics teacher, sustained a shoulder injury during the incident.

A case has been registered against the minor under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of attempted murder. Authorities have seized the firearm and launched an investigation to uncover how the teenager came into possession of the weapon. Officials confirmed that a detailed probe into the matter is ongoing.