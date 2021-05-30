Sunday, May 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand: Scientists conduct aerial survey of glaciers in Chamoli, team to submit report to Govt

Uttarakhand: Scientists conduct aerial survey of glaciers in Chamoli, team to submit report to Govt

A team of scientists on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of glaciers at the origin of Rishiganga river in Chamoli.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand) Published on: May 30, 2021 7:52 IST
Glacier Chamoli
Image Source : PTI

A team of scientists on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of glaciers at the origin of Rishiganga river in Chamoli.

A team of scientists on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of glaciers at the origin of Rishiganga river in Chamoli. The survey was undertaken acting upon the information given by villagers that there were cracks in the glaciers. The team will submit its report to the government.

On April 23, a glacier burst incident took place in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district.

In February, another glacier burst incident had taken place at Joshimath in Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation. Over 50 bodies were recovered and hundreds were declared missing. 

In June 2019, a study spanning 40 years of satellite observations across India, China, Nepal and Bhutan, indicated that climate change is eating the Himalayas' glaciers.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Uttarakhand glacier burst: Death toll in avalanche in Chamoli rises to 11

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X