Uttarakhand's Disaster Management Model goes global, wins praise at BRICS meet

New Delhi:

Uttarakhand's disaster management model has earned international recognition at a BRICS forum, with delegates from multiple countries praising the state's ability to respond to disasters in some of the world's most challenging terrains. The appreciation came during the second technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group, held in Puri, Odisha, where disaster management experts, policymakers and officials from 11 BRICS member and partner nations gathered to discuss strategies for reducing disaster risks and strengthening emergency response systems.

Silkyara rescue takes centre stage

Among the highlights of Uttarakhand's presentation was the successful rescue operation at the Silkyara Tunnel, which drew significant attention from international delegates. Officials showcased how multiple agencies worked together during the high-profile rescue mission, combining technology, engineering expertise and coordinated planning to save trapped workers under extremely difficult conditions.

The state's response during the Dharali disaster was also presented as an example of effective crisis management in mountainous regions vulnerable to landslides, flash floods and extreme weather events.

Delegates reportedly described these operations as strong examples of how technology, administrative coordination and human-centred disaster response can work together during emergencies.

Uttarakhand shares lessons from the Himalayas

Representatives from Uttarakhand highlighted the unique challenges faced by the Himalayan state, including landslides, glacial lake threats, cloudbursts, road blockages and risks along pilgrimage routes.

Officials explained how the state has strengthened its disaster preparedness through early warning systems, rapid response mechanisms, trained rescue teams and close coordination between different government agencies.

The presentation was delivered by SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi and Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre (ULMMC) Director Shantanu Sarkar.

Early warning systems receive appreciation

One of the key areas that attracted attention at the BRICS meeting was Uttarakhand's focus on risk reduction rather than simply responding after disasters occur. Delegates appreciated the state's investment in early warning systems, technological monitoring and inter-departmental coordination aimed at minimising damage before disasters strike.

Officials also highlighted the growing use of geospatial technology, remote sensing and data analytics to improve forecasting and emergency planning. Speaking at the event, SDRF officials stressed that disaster management in a mountain state cannot be limited to relief operations alone. Instead, it requires year-round preparedness, trained personnel, community participation and technology-driven monitoring.

The state's disaster management framework, developed over years of dealing with floods, landslides and extreme weather events, was presented as a model that could offer valuable lessons for other disaster-prone regions.

The recognition at the BRICS forum is being seen as a significant milestone for Uttarakhand's disaster management agencies, particularly the State Disaster Management Authority and the SDRF.

For a state that regularly battles some of the country's toughest natural challenges, the appreciation from an international platform signals that Uttarakhand's disaster response model is no longer being noticed only within India it is now drawing attention on the global stage as well.