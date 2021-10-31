Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttarakhand: 11 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Dehradun's Chakrata

As many as 11 people were killed and four were left injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Sunday.

Chakrata sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) rushed to the spot along with local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the demise of people in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata, Dehradun district. He has also asked the District Administration to make the relief & rescue operation quick and provide immediate medical aid to the injured.

ALSO READ | ​J&K: Eight dead, several injured after mini bus falls into gorge in Doda

Latest India News