Image Source : ANI Uttarakhand accident: 14 killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Champawat

At least 14 people died after the vehicle they were travelling fell into a gorge in Champawat district of Uttarakhand. The incident took place near Sukhidhang Reetha Sahib road early this morning.

Kumaon DIG Nilesh Anand Bharne said that the mishap happened when they were returning from a wedding ceremony.

