Uttarakhand reels under heavy rain, landslides and flash floods, severe damage across state | WATCH Uttarakhand is facing severe weather conditions with heavy rainfall, landslides, flash floods, hailstorms, and widespread damage to infrastructure, leading to major disruptions and ongoing rescue operations.

Uttarakhand has been struck by severe weather conditions, with heavy rainfall triggering landslides, flash floods, and significant disruption in various areas. While the plains have experienced scorching heat, the hilly regions have seen intense rainfall, bringing both relief from the heat and serious challenges. According to the weather department's forecast, an alert has been issued for thunderstorms, hailstorms, and strong winds from April 10, further exacerbating the situation.

Landslides and flash floods cause major disruptions

In the aftermath of the rainfall, debris from the mountains blocked several roads, including key highways like the Gangotri Highway, as large rocks and mudslides buried multiple vehicles. The sudden rise in water levels, particularly in the Pinder River, caused flash floods, flooding the surrounding areas. Heavy rainfall over just 90 minutes led to swollen streams and rivers, making it difficult for rescue teams to reach affected areas.

Rescue operations on high alert

Local authorities, including the police and administration, have gone into active mode, with rescue and relief teams on high alert. They have been instructed to remain vigilant as they assess the damage and begin relief efforts. Several regions, especially in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand, have seen their roads blocked by landslides, making it difficult for residents and emergency services to access impacted areas.

Hailstorms and severe weather impact agriculture

In addition to the flooding and landslides, strong winds and hailstorms have caused severe damage to crops, particularly in the Kumaon region. The sudden shift in weather, caused by a western disturbance, has devastated agricultural areas. Hailstorms have ruined crops in the mountainous regions, while strong winds have wreaked havoc in the plains, damaging standing crops. Farmers are left grappling with the consequences of the storm, as their harvests have been destroyed.

Widespread damage to roads and infrastructure

The relentless rainfall and subsequent landslides have also blocked vital roadways, including the national highway to Badrinath and the Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway. This disruption has hampered travel and the delivery of essential supplies to the affected regions, leaving residents stranded in certain areas.

Urgent need for monitoring and further relief measures

As the rain continues, authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and more rainfall is expected over the coming days. The state government has urged citizens to stay alert and follow safety advisories. Relief teams have been deployed, and efforts are underway to clear blocked roads and provide support to those affected. With the weather showing no signs of easing, the people of Uttarakhand remain in a precarious situation, and the state braces for more challenges in the coming days.