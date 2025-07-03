Uttarakhand: SDRF rescues 40 Kedarnath pilgrims after landslide in Sonprayag, Badrinath highway blocked The incident occurred near Sonprayag, a key point on the route to Kedarnath Dham. SDRF teams were immediately dispatched to the location and carried out a nighttime rescue operation to bring the pilgrims to safety.

Uttarkashi:

Amid adverse weather conditions in the hill state of Uttarakhand, around 40 devotees stranded near the Sonprayag landslide zone while returning from Kedarnath Dham were successfully rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), officials said. The devotees were stuck after debris suddenly fell on the route late Monday night, around 10 pm, due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall.

The incident occurred near Sonprayag, a key point on the route to Kedarnath Dham. SDRF teams were immediately dispatched to the location and carried out a nighttime rescue operation to bring the pilgrims to safety. Video footage shared by SDRF shows the rescue in progress amid hazardous conditions.

Roads blocked, devotees navigate through temporary trails

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continued to cause widespread disruption across Uttarakhand. The Badrinath National Highway was blocked near the Badrish Hotel in Umtta due to a fresh landslide, according to Chamoli Police.

On the Yamunotri National Highway, road connectivity has been severely affected. Parts of the highway between Silai Band and Ojri were washed out in the continuous downpour. According to Uttarkashi Police, “The Yamunotri National Highway is blocked at two places… It may take time to restore the route.”

To manage the situation, SDRF, NDRF, police, and forest department officials are helping devotees and locals navigate through temporary trails and are providing transport to ensure people reach their destinations safely.

Electricity, water supply hit in several areas

Essential services in several areas have also been hit. Electricity supply was disrupted in regions like Agrakhaal, Chamba, Jakhindhar, and Dughamandar, while the water supply has been affected in parts of the Chamba block.

The Char Dham Yatra, which was suspended for 24 hours on Sunday following a cloudburst near Barkot that triggered a major landslide, resulting in the death of two workers and leaving seven others missing, was resumed on Monday.

Weather forecast and warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for most areas in Dehradun, Tehri, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts on July 2. Many other districts across Uttarakhand are also likely to witness similar weather conditions during the day.

In its weather warning, the IMD stated that heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are expected at isolated locations in Dehradun, Tehri, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts. Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning and intense rain spells may occur at isolated spots in other hilly districts of the state.