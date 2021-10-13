Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
Uttarakhand Power Corporation buys expensive 2.3 million units of electricity to normalize supply

Meanwhile, central government sources said that the situation will be normal within a month. There is no shortage in daily power and coal supply.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2021 10:42 IST
coal crisis, UPCL
Image Source : PTI

Coal crisis: Uttarakhand Power Corporation buys expensive 2.3 million units of electricity

In the wake of prevailing power crisis in the state, the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) has bought expensive electricity to normalize the supply quota as per the demand. According to the UPCL administration, 2.3 million units of electricity were purchased at the rate of 7.56 paise per unit on Tuesday. 

The UPCL administration said that there will be a demand of 41 million units of electricity on Wednesday, while only 39.3 million units of electricity will be available for supply.

"In such a situation, due to the shortage of 1.7 million units of electricity, there will be a power cut in some areas. Electricity in rural areas is being cut so that there is no difference in cities."

Meanwhile, central government sources said that the situation will be normal within a month. There is no shortage in daily power and coal supply.

According to the sources, the Central Government is likely to ramp up per day coal production from 1.94 million tonnes to 2 million tonnes in the next 5 days.

The Ministry of Power on Monday requested all States and Union Territories to use unallocated power only to supply electricity to its consumers in the State and not impose load shedding or sell it in power exchanges at higher prices. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | States' ignorance of Centre's letters on coal stocks led to current situation: Govt sources

 

