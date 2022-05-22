Uttarakhand: Portals of Hemkund Sahib open for devotees

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib covered with a white blanket of snow, after snowfall in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Portals of one of the most revered Sikh shrines, Hemkund Sahib, opened in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli on Sunday with a cap on the number of devotees that can visit the shrine daily.

Located at a height of around 15,200 feet, Hemkund Sahib is linked to the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. A maximum number of 5,000 people can visit the shrine daily this year.

The portals of the shrine opened at 10.30 am in the presence of “Panj Pyaras”. Earlier in the morning, the Guru Granth Sahib was brought to the gurdwara and the opening of shrine portals was completed with the recitation of the Sukhmani Sahib.

Along with the Sikh shrine, portals of the nearby Lokpal temple were also opened for devotees. Both shrines are situated near the Hemkund Sarovar in the middle of snow-capped mountain ranges.

The world-renowned Valley of Flowers National Park is also located on the route, which opens for tourists in June.

