Uttarakhand police tighten checks on sales of army uniforms, related items after Pahalgam attack Shop owners, especially in areas like Paltan Bazar, have been instructed to conduct strict verification before making any sales.

Dehradun:

In the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh has ordered a crackdown on the sale of army and paramilitary uniforms. All station in-charges have been directed to compile lists of shops in their areas that sell uniforms or items related to security forces.

Shop owners, especially in areas like Paltan Bazar, have been instructed to conduct strict verification before making any sales. This includes checking customers' Aadhaar and ID cards, verifying phone numbers, noting addresses, and confirming the name of the buyer’s unit. Uniforms will only be sold after thorough checks to prevent misuse.

"Earlier, old battalions used to come here to Paltan Bazar for shopping. There are many shops here selling army or police uniforms. Recently, we did a random check to see if the shops were selling military and police uniforms to authorised personnel only. We have told everyone (shop owners) to check the ID of the customers properly,” the SSP said.

“Today itself, the SSP came here to give instructions that if anyone comes to buy uniforms, we have to strictly check their Aadhar card, ID card, and phone number. We have to call their phone to see if the call is going to the phone they are carrying. We have to note down their address and the name of their unit. Only after all this can we sell the uniform to anyone,” one shopkeeper named Sagar Ahuja said.

Pahalgam terror attack

The April 22 terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Anantnag district left 26 people dead, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Several others sustained injuries. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, turning a place once known for its scenic beauty and serenity into a site of mourning and outrage.

The government has since reiterated its resolve to act decisively against terrorism, with multiple diplomatic and security measures swiftly being put in place.