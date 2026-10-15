Uttarakhand Police details Ankita Bhandari murder probe, says all 3 convicts serving life terms

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Police on Thursday outlined the investigation and judicial proceedings in the 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari, stating that all three convicts in the case are serving life sentences.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Dehradun, Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order) V Murugesan said the Uttarakhand Police acted promptly in the tragic incident and, through coordinated efforts, police teams arrested all three accused within 24 hours of the incident coming to light.

Bhandari, 19, worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, where she was murdered on September 18, 2022. Her body was recovered from the Chilla canal four days later. Resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two accomplices were convicted in the murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

SIT was constituted immediately

Murugesan said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted immediately on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, given the seriousness and sensitivity of the case. A woman IPS officer of DIG rank was appointed as the head of the SIT to ensure a thorough and effective investigation.

He explained that during the investigation, the SIT meticulously collected digital, technical, forensic, and physical evidence. In addition, all crucial evidence, including detailed interrogations of the accused, forensic reports and witness statements, was thoroughly examined and analysed.

The SIT completed the investigation within 88 days and submitted a detailed chargesheet of approximately 500 pages before the court.

All 3 convicts serving life terms

Murugesan further said that the Uttarakhand government took the necessary steps to ensure expeditious judicial proceedings and effective prosecution.

On the basis of the substantial evidence collected by the SIT and effective arguments presented by the prosecution, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar, on May 30, 2025, convicted all three accused—Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta—and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for life. All three convicts are currently in jail, serving their life sentences.