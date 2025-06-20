Uttarakhand: Pilgrims armed with sticks engage in brutal fight along Kedarnath Yatra route | Watch viral video Uttarakhand: Amid escalating tensions along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route, authorities in Sonprayag, a vital stopover for devotees, were forced to carry out a lathi charge to control unruly crowds and bring the situation under control.

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) :

A viral video from Uttarakhand has sparked widespread concern after it showed a violent altercation at a bus stand on the Kedarnath Yatra route. The footage, widely circulated on social media, captures a disturbing scene in which a group of men, armed with sticks and rods, were seen assaulting one another in a public place.

Social media criticism over deteriorating pilgrimage etiquette

Shared by user @UttarakhandGo on X, the video came with a stinging caption, “Earlier, Indian pilgrims travelled to holy sites for peace and darshan, but nowadays we have goons going to Kedarnath and Badrinath with rods and sticks always ready for a fight.”

The video shows several men cornering unarmed individuals and landing repeated blows, while stunned bystanders looked on helplessly.

Pattern of violence along yatra route raises concern

According to reports, this is not an isolated incident. Multiple similar clashes have been reported since the beginning of the 2025 Kedarnath Yatra season, raising serious concerns about security, crowd behaviour, and the sanctity of the pilgrimage. Authorities confirmed that police have arrested the individuals involved in the most recent viral clash.

Police respond with lathi charge to restore law and order

In response to the growing unrest, local authorities in Sonprayag, a critical halt on the pilgrimage route, resorted to a lathi charge to disperse aggressive crowds and restore calm. Security has now been intensified at key checkpoints and bus terminals along the yatra path.

Record footfall at Kedarnath in 2025

Despite the clashes, the Kedarnath Yatra has seen unprecedented numbers of pilgrims this year. Since the shrine opened on May 2, over 1.14 million devotees have visited the temple, reflecting the immense spiritual and cultural importance of the pilgrimage.

However, officials and citizens alike are urging stricter enforcement of pilgrim conduct and crowd management to ensure safety and preserve the sanctity of the yatra.