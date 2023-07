Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand: Photography, videography banned Kedarnath Temple premises; violators to face legal action

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee announced a ban on photography and videography inside Kedarnath Temple premises on Monday. Signs have also been put up throughout the temple premises, warning of severe legal actions.

Boards reading, 'Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is strictly prohibited inside the temple and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras' have been put up in several places on the temple premises.

Speaking to ANI, President of Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee Ajay Ajendra said that the pilgrims visiting the Kedarnath Dham have also been urged to dress modestly, and said that these guidelines have been released in light of certain obscene behaviour reported in the past.

"Pilgrims to Kedarnath have been urged to dress modestly. In the past, some pilgrims had been caught filming and taking photos indecently inside the temple," Ajay Ajendra told ANI.

The temple committee imposed this ban after a wrong message was sent due to the purported indecent behaviour of certain pilgrims. Warning boards have also been installed at Kedarnath to implement the guidelines strictly, said the Temple Committee President.

Earlier this month, following the viral video in which a girl was seen proposing to her boyfriend near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) wrote to Kedarnath Dham Police seeking a ban on making videos around the temple area.

In the letter, BKTC asked Kedarnath Dham Police to keep strictly monitor the area around the Temple and take action against those making YouTube shorts/videos/Instagram reels to ensure any such incident is not repeated.

This comes after a girl proposed her boyfriend near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. During this, a friend of the girl made a video that went viral on social media. After the video went viral, a debate broke out among internet users. After knowing about this matter, the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee has taken a tough stand in this matter.

The temple committee says that making such videos or reels on the premises has a negative impact on the religious sanctity of the place. The temple committee has asked the police to take action against the people making such videos.

