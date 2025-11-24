Uttarakhand: Five dead, 23 injured as pilgrimage bus plunges into gorge near Kunjapuri temple Rescue operations by SDRF and local authorities are underway, with traffic management and investigation into the cause of the accident ongoing. The incident has caused panic in the area, and casualty numbers may rise.

Dehradun:

A devastating road accident occurred today near Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal in the Narendra Nagar area of Tehri district, Uttarakhand. A bus carrying around 28 passengers, mostly devotees from Gujarat and Delhi heading for a pilgrimage to Kunjapuri Temple, fell into a deep gorge approximately 70 meters wide. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) confirmed that five passengers have died, while 23 others were seriously injured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

Rescue operations underway

Local authorities, including the District Magistrate and police teams, immediately rushed to the site following reports of the accident. SDRF teams, led by Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, deployed five squads from various posts to conduct rescue and relief operations. Police are managing traffic around the site, and the administration is working to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Uncertainty and casualty concerns

Authorities have warned that the number of fatalities may rise as rescue operations continue. The incident has created panic in the region, with authorities prioritising the evacuation and treatment of injured passengers. The tragedy highlights the persistent risk of road accidents in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, in another similar road accident in Tenkasi district, Tamil Nadu, at least six people were killed and over 30 injured in a head-on collision between two private buses near Kamarajapuram, Idaikal.

Rescue operations are underway, with police and local teams using bulldozers to clear the wreckage. A large crowd has gathered at the accident site, where the badly damaged buses are visible.