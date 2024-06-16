Uttarakhand: Five killed, eight injured in separate road accidents in Pauri district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In two separate tragic incidents, two cars fell in gorges in different areas of Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Sunday, killing five people while eight others were, the officials said

First accident

The first accident was reported from the Khirsu Chaubatta while the other occurred near Dudhrakhal in the Satpuli area

According to the information received from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the officials said four people lost their lives after their car veered off the road and fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Khirsu Chaubatta. Soon after the accident, personnel of the SDRF and police rushed to the site of the accident to rescue the victims.

As per officials, three people were injured in the accident and they have been hospitalised.

Second accident

In another accident in the Satpuli area near Dudhrakhalt, a car fell into a 150-meter-deep gorge. While one person was killed in the accident, five others were injured.

The victims were travelling to Satpuli to attend a marriage ceremony. The officials said that the body was recovered from the gorge and the injured were sent to the hospital for further treatment.

Rudraprayag accident

The incident comes a day after a gruesome accident where as many as 14 people died after a tempo traveller fell into the Alakhnanda River near Badrinath-Rishikesh Highway in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. The vehicle was carrying passengers from Delhi to Chopta Tungnath.

After the tragic accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of each deceased along with Rs 50,000 to the injured.

