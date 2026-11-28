At least seven people lost their lives after a vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal, the police said on Saturday. The accident happened this morning in the Kalwadi area of Rikhnikhal.

According to the police, the vehicle carrying 12 people was associated with self-help groups (SHGs). It was heading to the Bhangalwad village after submitting application forms for the Didi-Bhuli scheme but met with a tragedy in Rikhnikhal, leaving seven people dead on the spot.

Five others were also injured and have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. The police said further details will be provided later following an investigation.

Meanwhile, Lansdowne Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dilip Rawat rushed to the site after hearing about the accident. He said the police and other agencies were deployed immediately, assuring all possible help would be provided to the victims.

PM Modi announces ex gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is 'deeply disturbed' by the accident, expressing condolences to the family members of the deceased and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, and a Rs 50,000 aid for the injured.

CM Dhami expresses grief

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also expressed his grief over the incident, describing it as 'deeply distressing' and 'horrific'. He has also directed officials to airlift the injured individuals to advanced medical centres, praying for their speedy recovery.

"I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching accident. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and give their grief-stricken families the strength to bear this immense sorrow," Dhami said on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi.

"I have directed the district administration to reach the accident site immediately, expedite relief and rescue operations, and ensure that the injured receive proper medical treatment. I have also directed that seriously injured individuals be airlifted to advanced medical centres," he added.

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