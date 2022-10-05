Uttarakhand: 25 dead as bus carrying wedding procession plunges into deep gorge in Pauri Garhwal

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttarakhand bus accident: 25 passengers killed

Uttarakhand: As many as 25 passengers died, while several others were rescued after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal on Tuesday. According to the details, the bus was carrying nearly 50 passengers at the time of the accident.

The casualties were confirmed by DGP Ashok Kumar, who said twenty-five people were found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night.

Uttarakhand SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra said a total of 21 passengers were rescued from the accident spot.

Several teams of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) were present for help and rescue operations, he said.

The accident happened while the bus, carrying a wedding procession, plunged into a gorge near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

"A wedding procession had left in a bus from here, Laldhang; an accident occurred. Information is being taken from the family members. A rescue operation is still underway by Pauri Police and SDRF at the spot," said Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh.

"Around 40-42 people were on the bus, including women and children. We are in continuous touch with the Pauri police and villagers," Singh said.

Those rescued have been shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment, he said.

