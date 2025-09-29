Uttarakhand paper leak protest ends after CM Dhami meets job aspirants, assures CBI probe | WATCH Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the protesting youth at Parade Ground in Dehradun on Monday, resolving the dispute over the recent alleged paper leak incident in the UKSSSC exam.

New Delhi:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached out to the young protesters on Monday at Parade Ground, Dehradun, in the afternoon, offering them much-needed assurance. The protest had been going on for eight days, and the youth were demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak during the UKSSSC exam held on September 21. During his address, CM Dhami acknowledged the discomfort the youth were facing while protesting during the festive season, underlining that he, too, was concerned about their well-being.

"It doesn’t feel good to see the youth struggling in such hot weather for their rights. I’ve been constantly worried about you," he said.

CM Dhami promises probe

Explaining his decision to meet the youth at the protest site rather than in his office, Dhami expressed that the conversation needed to happen where the issue was being raised. "I could have met you in my office, but I wanted to come directly to you and assure you that I am fully committed to making this process transparent and free from any doubts," he said.

The Chief Minister assured the protesters that the government would not allow their dreams to be shattered. "We know the importance of government jobs in Uttarakhand. Our youth don’t study just to study; they study for a better future through government jobs. The government will never let your dreams break," Dhami said, referring to the emotional and financial impact of securing a government job in the region.

The paper leak controversy

The controversy began after allegations surfaced that the question paper for the UKSSSC exam had been leaked just 30 minutes into the test.

According to the claims made by Bobby Panwar, the president of the Uttarakhand Swabhiman Morcha, the paper was allegedly leaked by candidate Khalid Malik, who sent it to his sister, Sabia.

CM Dhami assures CBI investigation

During his address, CM Dhami announced that a CBI investigation would be conducted into the paper leak issue. He assured the protesting youth that the government would leave no stone unturned in finding the truth. "I am fully committed to ensuring that justice is served. I will personally ensure that a CBI probe is conducted to investigate this matter thoroughly," Dhami said.

In addition to the probe, the Chief Minister also announced that the cases filed against protesters would be withdrawn, offering the youth a sense of relief. "You are not just the future of Uttarakhand but also our responsibility. I will ensure a secure future for all of you," he promised, sounding more like a guardian than a political leader.

Protests postponed until October 10

Following the CM’s intervention, Tribhuvan Chauhan, a representative of the Swabhiman Morcha, confirmed that the protesters had decided to call off the strike for the time being. Chauhan announced that the protests across the state would be suspended until October 10, allowing the government a few days to respond to their demands. "If our demands are not met by then, we will reconvene on October 10," he stated.