Uttarakhand reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, most are from Tehri district and Pithoragarh

Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, most are from Tehri district, Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,537 on Tuesday, with 126 more people testing positive for the virus.

A state health department bulletin said Tehri district reported the highest number of 72 positive cases, Pithoragarh seven, Haridwar seven, Nainital, Pauri and Rudraprayag districts four each, Dehradun 17, Bageshwar five, and Almora and Uttarkashi one each.

Four more cases were reported from private laboratories of which details were not given in the bulletin.

As many as 755 patients have been discharged after recovery so far and there have been 13 deaths till date, it said.

