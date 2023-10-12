Uttarakhand: PM Modi to inaugurate development projects, offer prayers at Adi Kailash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Modi will begin his visit with a darshan of Adi Kailash peak

Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lay the foundation stones of several development projects during his one-day visit to Uttarakhand. With this, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting here. Cultural troupes from the Kumaon region will welcome PM Modi at several points of a renovated 6-km road decorated with murals and paintings as he travels from the Naini Saini airport to a public meeting venue here on Thursday.

PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of several projects

During his visit, PM Modi will also have a darshan of Adi Kailash, offer prayers at Jageshwar Dham and Parvati Kund, and visit Gunji village during the tour. In a post on X, Modi said, "Our government is committed to the welfare of each and every individual of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the state's rapid development. To impart more speed to it, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects in Pithoragarh."

"I will also get the good opportunity of interacting with the people of Gunji village. I also look eagerly forward to a darshan of the spiritually significant Parvati Kund and and a puja at Jageshwar Dham during the tour," he said.

PM to visit Adi Kailash peak

Modi will begin his visit with a darshan of Adi Kailash peak, the abode of Lord Shiva, at Jolingkong from where he will head to Gunji village. There he will meet locals and security personnel, officials said citing an itinerary released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He will then offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the Jageshwar Dham and address the public meeting in Pithoragarh's Kumaon region, will inaugurate development projects

CM Dhami on PM's visit

"The prime minister will gift various development projects to the region during his visit. It will give a new identity to the Adi Kailash tourism circuit," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on Facebook.

"We have invited cultural troupes from all corners of the Kumaon region to welcome the prime minister at several points of his drive from the airport to the meeting venue at the SS Waldia sports stadium in Pithoragarh," organiser of the cultural programme CS Chauhan said.

