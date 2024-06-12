Three killed, 14 injured in road accident in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Three people were killed and 14 injured in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

Three women were killed and 14 others injured when a passenger bus lost control and crashed near Ganganani in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday night, police reported on Wednesday. The bus was traveling from Gangotri Dham to Uttarkashi when the accident occurred.

Accident details and rescue efforts

The police stated, "14 people were injured, 12 seriously, and three women passengers died in the accident." The seriously injured were referred to AIIMS Rishikesh and Doon Hospital Dehradun.

Upon receiving the alert, the police, along with SDRF, NDRF, revenue, and other disaster response teams, promptly conducted a rescue operation. The injured were swiftly transported to the hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited.

