Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: BJP to win all five seats, predicts India TV-CNX survey

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win all the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand in Lok Sabha elections 2024 according to India TV-CNX exit poll. The key contest in Uttarakhand is between BJP and Congress. All the five seats in the state went for polls in the first phase on April 19. Results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.

Uttarakhand Exit Poll Results 2024

Uttarakhand | 5 seats

BJP: 5 seats

Congress: 0

What are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are quick surveys conducted immediately after people vote, in an attempt to gauge the sentiments of voters following the exercise of their right to vote. Unlike regular opinion polls done before elections, exit polls ask voters who they actually voted for, making them more accurate. They typically start being released right after voting ends on final election day and are conducted by interviewing voters as they leave polling stations. In India, exit polls were almost developed indigenously by the pioneering Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) in Delhi during the 1960s.

Why are Exit Polls important?

Exit polls are important for several reasons. Firstly, they provide an early indication of election results before the official count is completed. Media outlets use this information to inform their audience about potential outcomes, generating significant public interest. Additionally, exit polls can also influence stock markets as well as the political discourse in the country. It is important to interpret Exit Polls with caution, as they can be affected by sampling errors, biases, and differences in voter demographics. While they provide useful insights and help set expectations, they should not be viewed as definitive predictors of election outcomes.