Mother's final act of love: Uttarakhand landslide uncovers family’s heartbreaking end beneath debris The landslide, sparked by a sudden surge of water from the mountain peak above Kuntari, devastated not only the village itself but also several surrounding settlements, including Sau-Tanola and Kuntari Laga Sarpani.

Dehradun:

Rescue workers searching in the aftermath of the rain-triggered landslide in Uttarakhand’s Kuntari Lagaphali discovered an unforgettable sight- Kanta Devi, 38, lay crushed beneath debris, still clutching her 10-year-old twin sons in her arms. Her embrace told the story of a desperate battle against the disaster, her final act shielding the “apples of her eye” until the very end. All three were among five lives lost on Friday (September 19) as a small, quiet village descended into heartbreaking sorrow upon the recovery of their bodies.

Survivor’s loss and rescue efforts

Kunwar Singh, Kanta Devi’s husband, had been rescued alive after being buried for 16 hours beneath the ruined remains of his home. While his survival was deemed miraculous, the scale of his loss was immeasurable- his family gone, his home destroyed, and his return marked only by grief. Exhausted teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) spent 32 relentless hours excavating tons of rubble with cutter machines, holding onto faint hope as they cleared a path through the sludge.

Village in ruins, families devastated

The landslide, triggered by a sudden torrent from the mountain peak above Kuntari, ravaged not only the village but also several nearby settlements, including Sau-Tanola and Kuntari Laga Sarpani. In Sau-Tanola, eight Scheduled Caste families lost their homes. In Sarpani, houses considered safe were swept away, burying residents alive under the debris. With most structures uninhabitable and roads blocked by tons of mud and stones, villagers returned from rescue camps only to find heartbreak and destruction waiting for them.

Firsthand accounts of loss and helplessness

Subedar Major Dilbar Singh Rawat, whose wife perished before his eyes, echoed the disbelief felt across the village- never imagining floodwaters would cascade from the peak and lay waste to his supposedly safe home. Sangeeta Devi, a widow surviving with her daughter by modest farming, saw her entire life “shattered in one night”. Chandrakala Sati, the former village head, described the terrifying intensification of rain and explosions at midnight, followed by the neighbours' homes being erased from the landscape come morning.

The aftermath and calls for accountability

Narendra Singh lost his life as he warned fellow villagers, yet his alarm saved many others. Others blame rapid, unplanned development and improper disposal of construction debris for intensifying the disaster, as rain-washed debris compounded the destruction of whole settlements. Sera village, among several flattened, was described as lost to the river amidst an unrelenting deluge.

A region still in shock

The devastation from the landslide and subsequent floods has left Kuntari Lagaphali and surrounding villages in Uttarakhand desolate and mourning. With homes gone, families separated forever, and survivors grappling with uncertainty, the tragedy stands as a somber reminder of the fragility of life in the face of nature’s fury.