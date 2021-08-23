Uttarakhand Landslide: Highway blocked as mountain slides off in Champawat | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ @ANI Highway blocked as mountain slides off in Champawat

Another disaster struck the land of Uttarakhand on Monday when a mountain was seen sliding off near Swala in Champawat. The Tanakpur-Champawat national highway was blocked due to the landslide.

In a video, cars were seen stranded on the highway as the mountain came sliding down. Trees were uprooted, and the people were seen running away from the landslide. In the minute-long video, the panic was overtly evident as cars were seen driving away to safety.

"It would take at least two days to clear the debris. I have instructed officials concerned to divert the traffic to another route," said District Magistrate of Uttarakhand, Vineet Tomar about the incident.

Recently, A bus carrying 14 passengers nearly escaped a fatal accident in Uttarakhand when rocks started sliding off a mountain in the popular hill station Nainital.

In another incident that happened a few days ago in Himachal Pradesh, an HRTC bus, which along with other vehicles, was buried under the debris, was found in a badly damaged condition due to a landslide in Kinnaur. A truck was also found, which had rolled down towards a riverside due to stones falling down a mountainside, and the driver's body was recovered.

On the day of the incident, 10 bodies were recovered and 13 people were rescued. Eight bodies were found in a taxi during the search and rescue operation. Two cars had also been recovered in a damaged condition, but no one was found in them.

ALSO READ | Kinnaur Landslide: Two more bodies recovered taking death toll to 25

Latest India News