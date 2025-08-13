Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra halted for three days amid heavy rain alert, police stop devotees at Sonprayag Uttarakhand: SP Akshay Prahlad Konde stated that the situation was handled peacefully, with no untoward incidents reported during the enforcement of the yatra suspension. Officials reiterated that the curbs are temporary measures put in place purely to safeguard pilgrims.

Dehradun:

The Kedarnath Dham Yatra has been suspended for three days starting August 12, following a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued by the weather department. The Rudraprayag district administration has urged devotees to halt their journey until conditions improve for safety reasons.

Pilgrims stopped at Jawadi and Sonprayag

As part of the precautionary measures, the district police are requesting pilgrims not to proceed beyond Jawadi police post, while those who have reached Sonprayag have been asked to stay put there. Police have installed barricades at Sonprayag to enforce the restriction.

Police intervene as pilgrims argue

Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde said that on Tuesday morning, around 100–150 pilgrims reached Sonprayag and attempted to move ahead, engaging in arguments with the police. Officers intervened and prevented them from proceeding further.

No untoward incident reported

SP Konde confirmed that the situation was brought under control peacefully and no untoward incident occurred during the enforcement of the travel halt. Authorities have reiterated that the restrictions are temporary and solely for ensuring the safety of devotees in view of the inclement weather forecast.

Schools closed in Dehradun amid heavy rain warning

Dehradun has earlier declared a holiday for all schools from classes 1 to 12 as well as Anganwadi centers on August 12, due to a heavy rainfall warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department. This closure applies not only to students but also to school management and staff. The official order was announced on August 11 to ensure the safety of all associated with the educational institutions during the anticipated downpour.

Alongside the school closures, the Kedarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended for three days starting August 12, following a red alert forecast by the IMD for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region. The district administration, including Rudraprayag and other parts of Uttarakhand, has been placed on high alert. Security arrangements have been stepped up to protect pilgrims and local residents. District Magistrate Prateek Jain urged people residing near rivers and water bodies to relocate to safer areas as water levels are closely monitored, and weather updates will continue to be communicated.