Uttarakhand: Neem Karoli Baba's Kainchi Dham bans entry of devotees in revealing clothes | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Neem Karoli Baba Kainchi Dham Temple in Uttarakhand

Kainchi Dham dress code news : The popular Kainchi Dham Temple in Uttarakhand state has banned the entry of devotees wearing short or revealing clothes, terming it as disrespectful and indecent clothing.

Also, photography and videography inside the temple premises have been completely prohibited. The temple trust took the decision at a meeting, after which boards were also installed outside Neem Karoli Baba's Kainchi Dham Temple, defining the dress code to be followed by the devotees visiting the temple.

The board installed at the entrance gate of the Kainchi Dham, read, "All devotees coming to visit the holy shrine of Shri Kainchi Dham are kindly requested to refrain from entering the temple premises wearing disrespectful and indecent attire, while maintaining the sacredness of the temple."

A similar board, defining a dress code, was earlier put up at the Naina Devi Temple in Nainital.

Where Kainchi Dham is situated in Uttarakhand?

Located around 19 km away from Nainital, the Kainchi Dham Temple attracts devotees from across the country and abroad who come to seek the blessings of Maharaj Neem Karauli Baba.

Renowned followers of Neem Karoli Baba:

Neem Karoli Baba who had the likes and following of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg, Grammy award nominee singer Jai Uttal and actress Julia Roberts among his ardent followers founded the Hanuman temple on June 15 in 1964.

Its foundation day used to be a special occasion every year for Baba's devotees for more than half a century with celebrations starting well in advance.

Here are some other temples to ban devotees' entry in revealing clothes:

In June 2023, Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara also blocked the entry of devotees in revealing clothes in all its affiliated temples in Uttarakhand. The temple’s body in its formal notice banned the entry of ‘scantily-clad men and women.’ The Shree Digambar Jain Sabha temple in Shimla banned the entry of devotees wearing short or revealing clothes. The action was reportedly taken by the authorities to maintain discipline, decorum, and values of the culture.

Jharkhand Mahadev Temple in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Khatu Shyam mandir in Uttar Pradesh also banned the entry of devotees in short clothes.

Additionally, Shri Gilharaj Temple in Aligarh, Jain Temple in Bhopal, Shri Gopalkrishna Mandir Gorakshana Sabha in Dhantoli, Shri Sankatmochan Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Belori, Shri Brihaspati Temple in Kanhorlibara, and Shri Durga Mata Temple etc. have also barred the entry of individuals from entering while wearing short clothes or torn jeans.

Similarly, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee in July month announced a ban on photography and videography inside the holy shrine. The decision was taken after a video of a woman vlogger proposing to her boyfriend in front of the temple went viral on social media.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Jharkhand Mahadev Temple implements 'dress code' for devotees

ALSO READ: 'No ribbed jeans': UP's Khatu Shyam temple implements dress code for devotees | DETAILS

Latest India News