Uttarakhand introduces Aadhaar-based eKYC for Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib Yatra: Step-by-step registration guide Char Dham Yatra 2025: The Char Dham Yatra 2025 is set to begin on April 30, marking the start of a sacred journey to four revered shrines in Uttarakhand.

Char Dham Yatra 2025: The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has introduced Aadhaar-based authentication and eKYC (electronic know your customer) for pilgrims to register for the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra pilgrimages. The Aadhaar-based eKYC has been launched to streamline the registration process.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the registration for the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2025 started on March 20, and over 750,000 pilgrims have already availed Aadhaar-based online registration facility as of Wednesday morning (March 26).

Why Aadhaar-based eKYC?

The ministry said in a statement that the Aadhaar-based eKYC is aimed at reducing registration time and enhancing the overall experience for pilgrims. With Aadhaar-based online registration, authorities can monitor pilgrim movements, prepare better to avoid overcrowding at temples, and improve weather-related information flow, especially in high-altitude regions.

The initiative is part of the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) efforts to support state-led innovations aimed at enhancing ease of living for citizens.

The move is expected to help curb duplicity of registration allowing more pilgrims the opportunity of carrying out the Yatra. Aadhaar-based digital verification is expected to make the registration process faster, and reduce paperwork.

The offline registration at designated centers continues to be in practice, too.

Aadhaar-linked registration can also help in better planning and management of accommodations, transport, food, and medical aid based on the actual number of registered pilgrims, leading to curbing wastage and shortages of resources. It can also be helpful in addressing emergency situation better as it can further improve coordination between pilgrims and authorities.

Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra: How to register?

You can register via the registration portal (https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in) and the "Tourist Care Uttarakhand" mobile app.

Visit the official portal: https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

Click on 'Register’ and enter your details, including your mobile number.

Enter OTP to verify and set up your profile by providing basic information like name, email, and ID proof.

Log in with your registered mobile number and password.

Select your desired pilgrimage

Provide travel dates, number of pilgrims, and required details.

For identity verification:

Use Aadhaar-based eKYC by entering your Aadhaar number.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter it to complete verification.

Once registered, you will receive a Char Dham Yatra Registration Certificate via WhatsApp and email.

This certificate must be presented at various checkpoints throughout your journey.

Things to keep in mind

Mandatory Registration: All pilgrims must complete the registration process.

Carry your certificate: Keep a printed or digital copy of your Char Dham Yatra Registration Certificate for verification at checkpoints.

Aadhaar linking: Ensure your Aadhaar number is linked with your mobile to receive OTP for verification.

