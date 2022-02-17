Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel patrol snow-bound area at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures

It's clearly visible in the video that the depth of snow is up to the knees of the soldiers, due to which the soldiers are facing difficulty in moving forward but they are seen moving forward without any interval.

India TV News Desk
Dehradun Published on: February 17, 2022 12:07 IST
Highlights

  • Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were seen patrolling in a snow-bound area in Himalayas
  • Many soldiers were seen following each other with the help of ropes at 15,000 feet in the video
  • The depth of the snow is up to the knees of ITBP soldiers

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were seen patrolling in a snow-bound area at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas.

In the video shared by ITBP on social media platform Twitter, many soldiers were seen following each other with the help of ropes. In the video, it could be seen that ITBP personnel are carrying weapons on their shoulders and are moving forward with a stick in their hand.

It is clearly visible in the video that the depth of the snow is up to the knees of the soldiers, due to which the soldiers are facing difficulty in moving forward but they are seen moving forward without any interval.

Seeing the video of soldiers patrolling a snowy area at an altitude of 15,000 feet, people are saluting their courage.

"When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going. Himveers of ITBP negotiating a snowbound area at 15 K feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas," ITBP captioned the video shared on Twitter.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP primarily guards the 3,488 Kms long border in the Himalayas at the BOPs located at altitudes ranging upto 18,800 feet. Apart from border guarding, the Force is also deployed for Anti-Naxal operations and other Internal Security duties.

