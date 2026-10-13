Uttarakhand imposes one-year ban on gutkha and tobacco-containing pan masala

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand government has imposed a one-year ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala and other food products containing tobacco or nicotine across the state. The ban, which comes into effect on October 13, 2026, has been introduced as part of efforts to protect public health and reduce the harmful effects associated with tobacco and nicotine consumption.

According to reports, the order was issued by Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey. The restrictions will remain in force for one year and will cover activities ranging from manufacturing and stocking the prohibited products to their distribution and sale in the market.

The move is aimed at controlling the availability of tobacco and nicotine-containing food products, particularly among young people, who remain vulnerable to the health risks associated with their consumption.

What products are covered under the ban?

According to the order, the prohibition applies to gutkha, pan masala and other related food products containing tobacco or nicotine. The restrictions will also apply when such products are sold separately or in combination. This means manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers will not be permitted to manufacture, store, distribute or sell the prohibited products during the period covered by the order.

The restrictions extend to warehouses and other storage facilities where these products may be kept before being supplied to the market. However, the order specifically concerns products containing tobacco or nicotine. It should not be interpreted as a blanket ban on every variety of pan masala, including products that do not contain these substances.

Ban to remain in effect for one year

The restrictions will take effect from October 13, 2026, and remain applicable for one year. Food business operators, shopkeepers, distributors and manufacturers have been directed to comply with the order. The relevant departments may initiate action under applicable rules against those found violating the restrictions. The Food Safety Department and other enforcement agencies will play an important role in ensuring that the prohibited products are not manufactured, stocked or sold during the ban period.

Under which law has the ban been imposed?

According to the information provided, the restrictions have been imposed under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The order cites Sections 26, 30(2) and 92 of the Act, along with provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

These legal provisions form the basis of the restrictions announced by the state's Food Safety and Drug Administration.

Why has Uttarakhand banned tobacco-containing products?

The decision has been taken amid concerns over the health risks associated with consuming tobacco and nicotine-containing products.

Regular use of gutkha and tobacco-containing pan masala can increase the risk of oral cancer, gum diseases and other serious health problems. Nicotine is also highly addictive, making repeated consumption a particular concern among younger users.

By restricting the manufacture and sale of such products, the state government aims to reduce their availability and discourage consumption. The effectiveness of the ban will depend on its implementation, with food safety officials and enforcement agencies responsible for monitoring compliance and taking action against violations.

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