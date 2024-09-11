Wednesday, September 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand weather: Heavy rain alert in Chamoli, schools to remain closed tomorrow

Uttarakhand weather: Heavy rain alert in Chamoli, schools to remain closed tomorrow

According to the Dehradun Meteorological Center, heavy rainfall is expected in Chamoli and several other districts on September 12. In response, Chamoli's District Magistrate has declared all schools, including Anganwadi centres, will remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Chamoli (Uttarakhand) Updated on: September 11, 2024 21:11 IST
Uttarakhand weather IMD update
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Uttarakhand weather: Heavy rain alert in Chamoli, schools to remain closed tomorrow.

All government and private schools in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, will remain closed on September 12 due to a heavy to very heavy rain alert. The District Magistrate has issued orders for the closure, affecting students from Class 1 to 12.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement