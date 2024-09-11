Uttarakhand weather: Heavy rain alert in Chamoli, schools to remain closed tomorrow

All government and private schools in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, will remain closed on September 12 due to a heavy to very heavy rain alert. The District Magistrate has issued orders for the closure, affecting students from Class 1 to 12.
All government and private schools in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, will remain closed on September 12 due to a heavy to very heavy rain alert. The District Magistrate has issued orders for the closure, affecting students from Class 1 to 12.
