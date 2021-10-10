Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara to close for winter season today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib shrine to close for winter season today

The portals of Hemkund Sahib will be closed for winter today. Around 5,000 pilgrims have visited the Himalayan gurdwara since it was opened for devotees on September 18 after months of closure due to the second wave of COVID-19, Govind Ghat Sardar Seva Singh, the chief manager of Shri Hemkund Gurdwara Trust, said.

Pilgrimage to Hemkund Sahib is being conducted with strict compliance to Covid protocol, Singh said.

The Himalayan shrine is closed annually for the winter season during which the area becomes snowbound and difficult to access.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shrine had opened late last year. Since it was opened on September 4, close to 8,500 devotees offered prayers in 36 days. The year before that, over 2.39 lakh devotees had visited the shrine, the trust management had said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News