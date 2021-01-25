Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: Covid negative report mandatory, age limit and more. Check details

Image Source : INDIA TV Uttarakhand govt issues guidelines for Kumbh Mela

Uttarakhand government on Monday issued Covid-19 guidelines for devotees visiting Haridwar's Kumbh Mela. According to the statement, "devotees to be allowed at Kumbh Mela only after producing COVID negative RT-PCR report, issued not later than 72 hrs."

Besides, they'll also have to download the Aarogya Setu app.

Meanwhile, the authorities said that people over 65 yrs of age, the ailing, pregnant women, children below 10 years of age advised not to come.

Earlier on Sunday, the state government had made it mandatory for the attendees to obtain a medical certificate to be able to participate in the event.

"All devotees desirous of attending the mela should register with Uttarakhand Govt and obtain a compulsory medical certificate from Community Health Centre/District hospital/Medical college in their State," the Centre said in its guidelines.

