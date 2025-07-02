Uttarakhand mandates display of food licenses by eateries on Kanwar Yatra route | Details The yatra is scheduled to start from July 11. During the month-long religious processions, devotees carry water from rivers and other sacred water bodies and offer it at prominent temples of Lord Shiva, covering long distances on foot.

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand government has mandated that all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route in the state must prominently display their food licenses or registration certificates at their establishments. Health Secretary and Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration R Rajesh Kumar said that small traders and food cart owners will also have to keep and display their registration certificates with them.

"Owners of hotels, dhabas, food carts and stalls along the pilgrimage route will have to display a clean copy of their license or registration certificate prominently so that consumers can easily see it," said Kumar.

Display of 'Food Safety Display Board' mandatory

He further said that hotels, eateries, dhabas, and restaurants must also install a 'Food Safety Display Board' in a clearly visible location, enabling customers to identify the person responsible for food quality.

"Action will be taken against businessmen who do not follow these instructions under Section 55 of the Food Safety Act 2006, under which a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh can be imposed on those violating the order," Kumar said.

He said that all officials concerned should ensure that these orders are strictly followed. "There will be no compromise with the quality of food served to devotees at pandals and community kitchens," he said.

"Immediate legal action will be taken against adulterators and those who tamper with the standards. The health of the pilgrims is our top priority," he added.

Special teams will regularly collect samples for testing

Additional Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tajbar Singh Jaggi, said that special teams of food safety officers have been deployed across Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, and Uttarkashi districts. These teams will routinely collect samples of milk, sweets, oil, spices, and beverages from pandals and send them for laboratory testing. If any sample fails to meet the prescribed standards, the establishment will be shut down immediately.

The Kanwar Yatra is set to begin on July 11, marking the start of the Shravan month. During the yatra, devotees collect holy water from the Ganga at sites such as Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri and Sultanganj, and offer it at local Shiva temples through the ritual of 'Jalabhishek'—a tradition rooted in Hindu mythology, including references to the 'Samudra Manthan'.



