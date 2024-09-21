Uttarakhand government to provide 50 pc electricity subsidy for consumers using up to 100 units

Follow us on Image Source : PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI (X) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarakhand news: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today (September 21) announced that the Uttarakhand government will offer a 50 per cent subsidy on electricity bills for consumers using up to 100 units per month. In the high Himalayan regions, this limit will be extended to 200 units.

Speaking about the recently passed anti-riot law, Dhami highlighted the importance of maintaining peace in the state. He said, "In the last session of the Assembly, the anti-riot law was passed. The Governor has given his approval, and after the anti-riot law is implemented, if anyone rioting inside the state damages government or private property, then compensation of each penny will be ensured from the same rioter."

He added, "Our state is very peaceful. There is no place for riots, arson, and such vandalism here."

Recruitment exams in Uttarakhand

Regarding a recent appointment letter distribution program, Dhami expressed his commitment to filling government vacancies. "It was our resolution from the first day that we will fill all the government vacancies, and in the last three years, more than 17 thousand appointments have been made," he said.

"All recruitment examinations are being conducted transparently and fairly, without cheating and this campaign of ours is going to continue in the coming times as well", he added.

On Friday, Dhami announced that 1,094 engineers will receive their appointment letters, ensuring they will serve in their respective positions. He said, "Certainly, the shortage of engineers will also be fulfilled, and the development of the state will also move forward at a fast pace."