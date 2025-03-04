Why Uttarakhand to shut liquor shops near religious places under new excise policy | Know here The Uttarakhand government has approved a new excise policy for 2025-26, shutting liquor shops near religious places. The policy also boosts local employment, supports wineries, and enforces strict liquor sale regulations.

The government of Uttarakhand has sanctioned a new excise policy for 2025-26, whereby all liquor vends close to religious sites would be closed down. The resolution was taken during a state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday with the motive of giving prominence to public feelings and tightening the grip on the sale of liquor.

Liquor licences near religious sites to be cancelled

Declaring the policy, Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli said that liquor licenses issued previously to shops around religious sites would be re-examined and revoked under the new policy. He stressed that the policy seeks to control liquor sales more strictly, keeping public concerns at the top of the agenda.

Transparent allotment process and local employment boost

The new excise policy brings in a more transparent process of liquor shop allotments with more chances of local residents availing themselves of self-employment opportunities in the industry. The bulk liquor licenses will also now be granted solely to residents of Uttarakhand, which will ensure economic advantage for locals.

Support for hilly region farmers and wineries

To help local farmers, the policy offers new channels for them to sell their products to distilleries. In a major initiative, wineries in hill states will be exempt from excise duty for 15 years if they produce wines using locally grown fruits, thereby giving a boost to the farming and horticulture sectors.

Tight pricing controls and removal of sub-shops

The new excise policy does away with sub-shops and metro liquor sales systems to simplify liquor distribution. It also disallows liquor shops from selling liquor over the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). MRP rules will now be applicable to departmental stores for consumer protection.

Increased revenue targets for excise department

With a steady increase in liquor revenue, the excise department's 2025-26 revenue target has been raised to Rs 5060 crore. During the 2023-24 financial year, revenue was at Rs 4038.69 crore, exceeding the target of Rs 4000 crore. For 2024-25, revenue has already crossed Rs 4000 crore against the target of Rs 4439 crore.

Promoting investment and alcohol awareness campaigns

The policy also aims to attract investment in the liquor business in Uttarakhand by cutting export duty and providing special incentives to malt and spirit units in hill states. Besides, public campaigns against the adverse effects of drinking alcohol will also be run under the Excise Policy 2025.

The radical overhaul of the state policy on liquor is aimed at balancing public well-being, economic development, and regulation of industry, and with strict control on the sale of liquor around religious institutions.