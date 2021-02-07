'Nayi Zindagi': Dramatic rescue of man from tunnel by ITBP in Uttarakhand | Watch

Image Source : PTI ITBP personnel carry out search and rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

Uttarakhand on Sunday witnessed a major disaster after a glacier burst off Joshimath region in Chamoli district, causing flash floods and heavy damage to life and property. As per reports, around 150 labourers are feared dead after the glacier break while rescue operations are underway.

A team of ITBP personnel rescued have rescued 16 people who were trapped in a tunnel after flash floods hit the Tapovan region.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced showing a moment of relief when one of those 16 people who were trapped was rescued by an ITBP team.

The man took a sigh of relief and thanked ITBP personnel who was rescued from the tunnel amid chants like ''apna bhai agaya... bale bale... khush hogaya yaar... nayi zindagi." (Our brother has come... joyous thanks... he is happy now... got a new life). 16 workers were rescued from a tunnel of Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police, State Disaster Response Force and other agencies were carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. "Sixteen labourers have been rescued from the tunnel," an official said.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and bringing back memories of the 2013 deluge in the hill state.

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni, which was swept away completely, were feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge.

Chamoli disaster brings back 2013 Uttarakhand tragedy nightmare

In June 2013, a multi-day cloudburst centred on Uttarakhand caused devastating floods and landslides. According to the state government, more than 5,700 people were presumed dead in the disaster.

As bridges and roads were destroyed more than three lakh people were trapped in the valleys leading to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

(With inputs from PTI)

IN PICS | Uttarakhand glacier burst triggers massive flood

Latest India News