Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman: Five distinguished people to be awarded including Ajit Doval and late CDS Gen Rawat

Uttarakhand: Five distinguished people representing different fields, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, have been selected for the "Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman" this year.

Making the announcement about the award, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed all the recipients of the award. "On behalf of all the people of the state, I express my gratitude towards these great sons of 'Devbhoomi', who hoisted the Uttarakhand's fame flag all over the world through their inspirational works in various spheres of social life," he tweeted in Hindi.

Others to be conferred the award are former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (posthumously), Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi, poets late Girish Chandra Tiwari 'Girda' (posthumously) and late Viren Dangwal (Posthumously). According to reports, chief minister Dhami will present them with the award at a ceremony on November 9 - the state's formation day. The award carries an honorarium of Rs one lakh, a citation and a symbol.

About 'Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman'

Along with Uttarakhand Ratna, the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman is one of the two highest civilian awards of the state. It is awarded to a person for their extraordinary contribution to any field of human endeavour.

It was constituted in the year 2021 by the Government of Uttarakhand. The award was constituted in 2021 by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It was constituted on November 9, 2021, on the occasion of the state's 21st anniversary.

