Uttarakhand: Four dead, including newborn, as car plunges into canal amid heavy rainfall in Haldwani Three injured people were rescued with injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. The rescue teams also pulled the car from under the canal culvert.

Haldwani:

At least four, including a four-day-old infant, were killed after a car carrying seven people veered off the road and plunged into an overflowing canal amid heavy rainfall in Haldwani, located in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, on Wednesday, said officials.

Among the four dead are: a four-day-old infant, two women, and a man, while three others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. Three injured people were rescued with injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Rescue operations were launched swiftly, and teams managed to pull the car from beneath the canal culvert.

2 pilgrims were killed in landslide on trek route to Yamunotri

Earlier on Monday, two pilgrims were killed after being hit by a landslide that occurred near the 9 Kainchi Bhairav Mandir on the trek route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarakhand, officials said. The mutilated bodies of the duo were pulled out of the debris, while one pilgrim from Maharashtra was rescued in an injured condition earlier and hospitalised.

The landslide had occurred about 20 metres above the trek route, the centre said.

Meanwhile, the injured pilgrim -- Rasik from Mumbai -- was rushed to a primary health centre in Jankichatti, where he was given stitches and first aid.

