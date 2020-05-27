Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
Save the Himalayas trends as people report forest fire in Uttarakhand

With rise in mercury levels, Uttarakhand's forest fire has now reached at its peak. For the past four days, the state has been burning up as wildfires break out in different regions.

New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2020 10:48 IST
With rise in mercury levels, Uttarakhand's forest fire has now reached at its peak. For the past four days, the state has been burning up as wildfires break out in different regions. So far, the state has reported 46 wildfires which have affected over 51.34 hectares of forest land in the state putting to danger the wildlife species residing in the forests. The estimated loss incurred by the forest department owing to the wildfires has been estimated to be around Rs 1.32 lakh. 

A total of 21 wildfires have been reported from Kumaon region of the state alone, making it one of the most hard-hit regions in the state. The Garhwal region has witnessed 16 incidents of forest fires and the reserve forest area has witnessed 9 incidents of forest fires. 

Netizens took to Twitter to share some gut-wrenching photos of the devastating affects of the wildfires that is taking over the region.

Till now, two persons have died, one is reported to be injured while trying to escape wildfires.

 

