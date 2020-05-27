Image Source : TWITTER Save the Himalayas trends as people report forest fire in Uttarakhand

With rise in mercury levels, Uttarakhand's forest fire has now reached at its peak. For the past four days, the state has been burning up as wildfires break out in different regions. So far, the state has reported 46 wildfires which have affected over 51.34 hectares of forest land in the state putting to danger the wildlife species residing in the forests. The estimated loss incurred by the forest department owing to the wildfires has been estimated to be around Rs 1.32 lakh.

A total of 21 wildfires have been reported from Kumaon region of the state alone, making it one of the most hard-hit regions in the state. The Garhwal region has witnessed 16 incidents of forest fires and the reserve forest area has witnessed 9 incidents of forest fires.

Netizens took to Twitter to share some gut-wrenching photos of the devastating affects of the wildfires that is taking over the region.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the state of Uttarakhand has been reeling under the effects of another tragedy.#prayforuttarakhand #SaveTheHimalayas #UttarakhandForestFire pic.twitter.com/Qgq2gO09Ie — Tresna Foundation (@TresnaFoundati1) May 27, 2020

Human civilization has become the most ever technologically advanced in history but sadly none have bothered to develop any mechanism to prevent, monitor & counter the #wildfires. If we don't act to save nature today, future generations won't praise us tomorrow.#SaveTheHimalayas pic.twitter.com/LCCFY28ePY — Kapil Pareek (@thekapilpareek) May 27, 2020

How many of you are aware that our Uttarakhand is burning for the last few days?



46 wildfire incidents, 51.34 hectares, 71.05 repository of herbs & wildlife diversity gutted. It's sad to see so much wildlife destroyed.



Bdw 2020, what else?#UttarakhandForestFire@ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/mxnp2a5PM1 — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) May 26, 2020

The fire broke out in Uttarakhand forest. 46 wildfire incidents in 2020. More than half of birds species & wildlife are in danger. Our Uttarakhand is burning for the last 4 days. 2020 is getting worst. 😟#Uttarakhand #UttarakhandForestFire #wildlife pic.twitter.com/HuZZ7z3zyW — Suman Bisht (@pahadi_suman) May 26, 2020

Till now, two persons have died, one is reported to be injured while trying to escape wildfires.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage