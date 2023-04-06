Uttarakhand: Massive fire sweeps through market in Chamoli, properties worth lakhs gutted

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttarakhand: Massive fire sweeps through market in Chamoli

Uttarakhand fire: A massive fire broke out at a market in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday. According to officials, properties estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the incident, However, no casualties were reported so far.

The officials said that fire tenders were rushed to douse the flame before it could cause further damage. "The fire broke out in more than half a dozen shops at a highway leading to Nandanagar in Nandprayag, Uttarakhand at around 4 am today," officials added.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, they said. The fire was brought under control with the help of police and local people who gathered at the spot after the news spread, they said.

ALSO READ: Save the Himalayas trends as people report forest fire in Uttarakhand

Forest fire in Uttarakhand

Notably, forest fires had flared up in Uttarakhand last year during the summer. According to reports, fires had led to the burning of hectares of land in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri Garhwal district.

According to the forest department's data, reserve forests suffered more damage due to forest fires. More than 200 hectares of forest land were destroyed so far in fires. As many as 117 fresh forest fire incidents were reported last April, with the Garhwal region accounting for 32 of them, the Kumaon region 75 and wildlife areas 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News