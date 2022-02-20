Sunday, February 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand: Elephant dies after getting hit, dragged by train for 1 kilometer

Uttarakhand: Elephant dies after getting hit, dragged by train for 1 kilometer

The elephant died on the spot after getting hit by a train in Uttarakhand's Lal Kuan.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Dehradun Updated on: February 20, 2022 19:24 IST
elephant dies in uttarakhand
Image Source : ANI

Elephant dies after getting mowed down by train for 1 kilometer

In Uttarakhand's Lalkuan area, an elephant died on Sunday after being mowed down by a train and for getting dragged under it for 1 kilometre. He died on the spot, said the Western Gaula Range Forest Department. 

Further details awaited.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News