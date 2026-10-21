Uttarakhand: Dhami government ends Friday holiday in madrasas, announces Sunday off for all

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday ended the Friday holidays in madrasas and announced Sunday as off for all students, teachers and staff. On July 1 this year, the madrasa education system was abolished in Uttarakhand, making it the first state in the country to take such a step. Now, the Dhami-led state government has taken another major decision- it has abolished the Friday holiday in madrasas and announced a uniform holiday on Sundays instead. This move has sparked political debate, and within the Muslim community, there are differing perspectives.

CM Dhami says Uniform Civil Code is in effect in state

Speaking to the media during an event at the Police Lines, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that a Uniform Civil Code is already in effect in the state. He argued that there should be consistent rules and laws for everyone, and this principle extends to education as well. CM Dhami announced that, henceforth, all madrasas in the state will observe a holiday on Sunday instead of Friday.

Congress dismisses cancellation of Friday holiday

However, the Congress has dismissed the cancellation of the Friday holiday as nothing more than a political stunt. Dr Pratima Singh, a state spokesperson for the Congress, remarked that the government seems to have no focus beyond mosques, madrasas. She noted that the Friday holiday was originally granted to allow for special prayers. Furthermore, she pointed out that while the madrasa system has been dismantled, no one is paying attention to the current state of the remaining madrasas. Meanwhile, some individuals from the Muslim community have also expressed their objections to this decision.

On the other hand, the teachers had response. Shama Khan, coordinator at Imdad-ul-Uloom, welcomed the decision, while some teachers stated that the government's order would be followed. They did, however, mention that a half-day leave would have made it more convenient to offer prayers (Namaz).

CM Dhami attends Dussehra festival

CM Dhami on Tuesday attended the Dussehra festival organised by Bannu Biradari at Parade Ground in Dehradun. On the occasion, he extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on Vijayadashami and prayed for everyone’s happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being. The Chief Minister also congratulated the office-bearers and members of Bannu Biradari, along with all those associated with the organising committee, for successfully organising the festival.

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