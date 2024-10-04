Friday, October 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Cyberattack shuts down government websites in Uttarakhand, cripples IT system of state

Cyberattack shuts down government websites in Uttarakhand, cripples IT system of state

Uttarakhand news: Work in government offices is stalled for the second day on October 4, due to which administrative work has been affected across the state, including the Secretariat.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Dehradun Updated on: October 04, 2024 23:46 IST
Uttarakhand news, Uttarakhand Cyberattack shuts down government websites, Cyberattack cripples IT sy
Image Source : PIXABAY Cyberattack shuts down government websites in Uttarakhand, cripples IT system of state.

Uttarakhand news: A sudden major cyberattack in Uttarakhand brought the entire IT system of the state to a standstill, which has had a serious impact on government work. Due to the cyberattack, the most important government websites and services of the state have completely shut down, including important platforms like CM Helpline, Land Registry, and e-Office.

Speaking to the media, about the cyberattack, Nikita Khandelwal, Director, of ITDA Information Technology Development Agency, said, "During scanning on October 2, it was found that the machine has been affected by malware, so as a precaution we have shut down our data centre, due to which all applications have been shut down and all are being scanned."

"After testing, efforts are being made to be up by tomorrow morning. 186 government websites have been affected by the cyber-attack," he added 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement