Uttarakhand: Covid curfew imposed from June 22 to June 29, certain relaxations in place

Uttarakhand govt on Sunday announced that a curfew will be imposed in the state from June 22 to June 29. The decision has been taken keeping the rise in COVID cases in the state. Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal notified that his curfew will come with certain relaxations, apart from the restrictions.

1. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity. Dine-in will be permitted in this curfew, but they can only remain open between 6AM and 10PM.

2. Bars will also be allowed to function, but with 50% capacity.

There is some good news for people from Chamoli, Rudraprayag, & Uttarkashi districts. As opposed to restrictions imposed earlier, people from these three districts will now be allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath & Gangotri-Yamunotri respectively from July 1.

"From July 11, people across the state can visit Char Dham. For this, a negative COVID report is mandatory", Subodh Uniyal said.

